Ronald J. Nervina

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Anthony and Frances Mach Nervina. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran having served our country honorably during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Hyacinth’s Church. Ron worked for New Process Gear, Nicpon Funeral Home, and volunteered for more than 25 years as a driver for S.C.A.T and C.A.M. He was a past commander and one of the founding builders of the SK Post in Auburn on State Street. Ron was an avid reader, who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loyal, humble man who put others before his own needs. He will be sadly missed.