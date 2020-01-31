AUBURN — Ronald J. Nervina, 87, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Anthony and Frances Mach Nervina. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran having served our country honorably during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Hyacinth’s Church. Ron worked for New Process Gear, Nicpon Funeral Home, and volunteered for more than 25 years as a driver for S.C.A.T and C.A.M. He was a past commander and one of the founding builders of the SK Post in Auburn on State Street. Ron was an avid reader, who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loyal, humble man who put others before his own needs. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his three children, Rhonda (Paul) Peters, Edward Nervina, and Anora Nervina; five grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Maggio, Michael (Emma) Bauso, Amanda (Nelson) Hess, Timothy (Mandy) Hilliard, and Hannah Nervina; great-grandchildren, Otto, Tilly, and Jacob; five siblings, Joan Hooper, Ray Nervina, Valinicia Bellner, Frances McNickol, and Eugene Nervina; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friend, Michael Nicpon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ann; a son, Bernie; grandson, Joseph Nervina; and brothers, Francis and Anthony Jr.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday afternoon at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services are at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Ronald J. Nervina Memorial Fund, 237 State St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
10:00AM
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
