ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ronald J. Yorkey passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis (Barron); children, Thomas (Judy), Lori Trudeau (Todd), Donna (David) Haviland, and Timothy (Christine); grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin, Shannon (Tristan) McRae, Matthew (Shelby) Trudeau, Devlyn, Derek, Dawson, Connor, Megan, and Nolan; great-grandchildren, Jeannette McRae, and Cormac Ronald McRae; brother, Donald (Audrey); sister, Mary Ann (Richard) Dickson; several nieces and nephews.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a retiree of Eastman Kodak, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620.

