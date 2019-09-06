AURELIUS — Ronald L. Garropy, 66, of Aurelius, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Auburn, the son of Jean Garropy and the late Emily Massaro Garropy. Ron attended Mt. Carmel, West and Auburn High Schools. He was a very skilled and talented craftsmen having worked in the construction industry for most of his life. His passion was his music. Ron was a longtime keyboard player for the Blue Lights Band, which included Sam Giangrecco, Mick Savino, Bob Spadafora, and John Bertonica. He also enjoyed many years playing with the group Spellbound, consisting of Dave Conway, Jim VansArsdale, Bob Piourn, Sam Carnicelli, and Terri Gasparro on vocals. Ron was the former assessor of the town of Fleming. He managed and operated the family business, Garropy’s Restaurant for more than 27 years. Ron was an avid runner, having participated in numerous Great Races and other area events. His greatest love was being with his family and especially his grandchildren. He cherished all the times spent with them and always loved beating them at Bocce every Sunday. He will be sadly missed but forever in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Catherine Guido Garropy, of Aurelius; two daughters, Amy (Chris) Childers, of Alabama, and Jackie Garropy Scholz, of Auburn; his father, Jean Garropy, of New Mexico; 10 grandchildren, Skylar, River, Sienna, Ashton, and Ryder Childers, Hallie Garropy, Angelia, Gabrielle, Giavanna, and Nicholas Scholz; mother-in-law, Joan Guido; seven siblings; sister-in-law, Mary (Kurt) Husebo; brother-in-law, Thomas (Sandra) Guido; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his two beloved canine companions, Katie and Milo.
In addition to his mother, Ron was predeceased by his father-in-law, Ralph Guido.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 10 a.m. this Monday, Sept. 9, in St. Mary’s Church for Ronald’s Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. this Sunday afternoon at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Please leave online condolences at Pettigrassfuneralhome.com.
