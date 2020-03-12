AUBURN — Ronald Wade, 72, of Auburn, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, with his family at his side.
He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Ernest and Pauline Wade. Ron was a very talented artist and writer. He was employed as a skilled painter and craftsman. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing with family and friends. Ron lived his life with the motto “work hard and play harder.”
He is survived by his loving children, daughter, Amy (Dan) Heintz, of Auburn; and sons, Shawn Wade, of King Ferry, and John (Kelly) Wade, of Union Springs; seven grandchildren, Jeremy and Jackson Wade, Ashley, Emma, and Annie Wade, Jacob and Lucas Heintz; six siblings, David Wade, Christine Ruschak, Jack (Sharon) Wade, Mary (Cliff) Blaisdell, Anne (Micky) Costello, and Micky Bajanen. He is survived by many close friends, especially Jean Longo and Rich Sarnicola; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron was predeceased by his oldest brother, Ernest Wade.
A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held starting at 1 p.m. this Saturday afternoon at the American Legion in Union Springs, where friends and relatives can join in sharing their memories and good times that they shared with Ron.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Service information
1:00PM
8 Schobey St.
Union Springs, NY 13160
