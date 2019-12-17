AUBURN — Rosa Maria Rosa, 67, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Paulina Alicia Egea. Rosa was a loving, caring person that was there to sit and listen to anyone that was in need. Rosa would put others above self. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
She is survived by children, Aguedo Rosa, Milagrosa Santa Rosa, and Paulino Rosa; five siblings; 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rosa was predeceased by her husband, Aguedo Rosa.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 4 p.m.
