PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Rosalie Hyriak Hawryshkiw, 97, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Rosalie was born in Ukraine, and came to the United States as a displaced person following World War II. She resided in Auburn for more than 60 years before moving to Philadelphia.
Rosalie and her late husband were active in the Auburn Ukrainian community. She was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church, and sang in the church choir. She was very active in the SICZ Club. Rosalie loved to cook, bake, and garden.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary, of Philadelphia, and Darka (Luis Gonzalez), of Rochester; and several relatives in Ukraine and America.
She was married to her husband, George, for 52 years. He predeceased her in 2005.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hawryshkiw will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.
