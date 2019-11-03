AUBURN — It is with great sadness that the family of Rosalyn (Roz) LaFever Cardinale announces her passing on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Auburn at the age of 65.
Roz was born Dec. 10, 1953 in Auburn; the daughter of Vera (LaFever) Comella and the late Richard LaFever. She married John Cardinale of Auburn on Nov. 10, 1984. His passing was on Dec. 21, 2015.
She is survived by her mom, Vera Comella, of Newark; her twin sister, Roxanne Denman, of Moravia and her husband, Tom; her younger sister, Dawn Beames, of Homer; her brother, Norman LaFever, of Rochester; as well as her niece, Christina Denman and her partner, Lanson Albanese, along with their four young boys. Also surviving is her stepmother, Betty Bodine LaFever; and predeceased by her stepfather, George Comella.
Roz graduated from Moravia Central High School in 1972, and attended Ithaca College on a basketball scholarship – with the hope of competing in the Olympics. A winter sledding incident moved her life in a different direction. While continuing to ref girls’ basketball, volleyball, and collegiate field hockey, she studied and earned a place with the CHAD Agency in Auburn as a drug and alcohol counselor. This also included providing educational sessions with area high school students.
Roz was a lifelong sports fan; especially NCAA basketball and March Madness. She loved the outdoors – camping, fishing, and deer hunting. She also enjoyed working with her hands – building various projects in her workshop.
Family and friends are invited to pay respects from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.
Instead of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Her faithful canine companion, Max, would approve.
Her gentle spirit and her delightful sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
