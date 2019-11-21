{{featured_button_text}}
Rose M. Foy

AUBURN — Rose M. Foy, 54, of Auburn, born Feb. 23, 1965 in Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 17, 2019.

Rose loved life, most of all she loved her three grandchildren, Landon, Logan, and Rosalie. She loved music, fishing, and listening to her emergency response scanner. The last two years she loved driving around with her lifelong friend, sister, Patricia Phillips, listening to music and doing rounds for the critter business. The bird banger was her favorite. Her brother, Hugh Foy and his wife, Jessica, were always there for her. She enjoyed her son Bryan’s sporting events, she loved fishing and listening to music with her son Matt, and she enjoyed cooking with her daughter, Amanda, and talking about life and hanging out with one another.

Rose was predeceased by her significant other, Mark Murray; and parents, Hugh and Mary Foy.

Rose leaves behind her three children, Matthew Murray, Bryan Murray, and Amanda Murray, all of Auburn; three grandchildren, Landon Murray, Logan Groom, and Rosalie Nichols; a brother, Hugh (Jessica) Foy, of Marcellus; and long life friend/sister, Patricia Phillips, and many more.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Bush Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan.

bushfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Rose Foy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge
120 E. Main St.
Elbridge, NY 13060
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge
120 E. Main St.
Elbridge, NY 13060
