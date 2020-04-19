× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Rosemary DeRosa, 89, of Healy Road, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Auburn Nursing Home joining her son, John “Kicker” DeRosa and Margaret “My My” DeRosa in heaven. Rosemary was able to pass away knowing that her loving husband, John DeRosa, was by her side through it all.

Rosemary, better known as “Posie,” was born in Utica, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Margaret Jones. She was raised in Syracuse where she graduated from Nottingham High School. She was employed as an operator for the phone company and a dance teacher, but was best known for her role as a stay-at-home mom while helping John with the family business. She was known for her good cooking and Sunday family dinners. When she wasn’t in the kitchen, she loved playing her piano, crafting, and being an avid pet lover.

She is survived by her loving husband, John DeRosa, for whom she was married to for nearly 70 years; her children, Marilyn (Timothy) Donovan and Donald DeRosa; her daughter-in-law, Carol DeRosa; her sister, Frances Hill; and her grandchildren, Dana McLoughlin, Stephan McLoughlin, Sean (Mindy) DeRosa, Joshua (Judy) Donovan, Kaitlyn DePlasco, and Adrian DeRosa. Also surviving are her many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.