Rosemary Lockwood Blake
0 entries

Rosemary Lockwood Blake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Md. — Rosemary Lockwood Blake, 94, passed away at her residence at Vantage Point, in Columbia, Md., on May 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Stephen, and daughter, Kristan.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Jennifer Blake, of Columbia, Md., and Amy Cleveland, of Portage, Wis.; as well as numerous treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A resident of Port Byron and Union Springs for most of her adult life, Rosemary was a music teacher, homemaker, and volunteer reader in the First Church of Christ Scientists in Auburn.

No public service is planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosemary Blake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News