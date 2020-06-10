× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA, Md. — Rosemary Lockwood Blake, 94, passed away at her residence at Vantage Point, in Columbia, Md., on May 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Stephen, and daughter, Kristan.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Jennifer Blake, of Columbia, Md., and Amy Cleveland, of Portage, Wis.; as well as numerous treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A resident of Port Byron and Union Springs for most of her adult life, Rosemary was a music teacher, homemaker, and volunteer reader in the First Church of Christ Scientists in Auburn.

No public service is planned.

