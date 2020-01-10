EAST SYRACUSE — Ross E. DeForrest Jr., 72, of East Syracuse, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Ross was born on May 3, 1947 in Auburn, to Ross and Lillias (Donaldson) DeForrest. He graduated from Auburn High School and then spent three years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany working as a computer programmer. Upon returning to the U.S., Ross moved to Austin, Texas where he received Bachelor of Arts from University of Texas and started his career working with visually-impaired clients at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. After many years in Texas, Ross returned to upstate New York settled in East Syracuse, and worked at Aurora of Central New York as a certified orientation and mobility instructor. Ross was recognized for his tireless and inventive work with visually-impaired and blind consumers all over central New York.
Ross had a variety of interests from gardening to photography to biking and spent most of his time with his extensive network of friends.
Ross is survived by his sister, Ruth Brown (George Lones), of Jordan, N.Y., and Leesburg, Fla.; niece, Lori DeFurio, of San Jose, Calif.; niece, Sherri (Michael) Ellis, of Ithaca, N.Y.; in addition to grand and great-grand nieces and nephew.
He was predeceased by parents, Ross and Lillias, and sister, Joyce.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Bush Funeral Home, 120 East Main St., Elbridge, NY, followed by a short prayer service.
