ROCHESTER — Roswell Franklin Wood, 84, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, George T. and Lulu P. Wood; brother, Smith Dexter; and sisters, Louise Wagner, Jean Debo, and Alice Hickey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda L. Wood; beloved son, Donald F. (Melissa) Wood; grandsons, Cameron, Tyler, and Griffin; sister, Laura Conley, of Auburn; nieces and nephews, Del, Jim, Dan, and Steve Wood, Brian Conley, Marcia Rambaud, Sue LaGow, and Laurie Connors, Scott Wagner, Linda Murphy, Dawn Wagner, Sandy Lollman, and Joan Newell, and Ed Hickey; and cousins and dear friends.

Frank was a proud Army veteran. He retired from Red Star Express after 41 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 118 Retiree Chapter. He enjoyed serving others, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Disabled American Veterans, Lifespan, the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, and at Bethany Church where he was a member for 43 years. In the words of a devoted niece, he exemplified all that is kind, generous, caring, and humorous in this world.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Vay-Schleich & Meeson, 1075 Long Pond Road, Rochester. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3000 Dewey Ave., Rochester. Private Interment will be in Aurora, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church at the address above in his memory.

For more information and to sign Frank’s online guestbook, visit www.meesonfamily.com.

