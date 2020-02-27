ROCHESTER — Roswell Franklin Wood, 84, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, George T. and Lulu P. Wood; brother, Smith Dexter; and sisters, Louise Wagner, Jean Debo, and Alice Hickey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda L. Wood; beloved son, Donald F. (Melissa) Wood; grandsons, Cameron, Tyler, and Griffin; sister, Laura Conley, of Auburn; nieces and nephews, Del, Jim, Dan, and Steve Wood, Brian Conley, Marcia Rambaud, Sue LaGow, and Laurie Connors, Scott Wagner, Linda Murphy, Dawn Wagner, Sandy Lollman, and Joan Newell, and Ed Hickey; and cousins and dear friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank was a proud Army veteran. He retired from Red Star Express after 41 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 118 Retiree Chapter. He enjoyed serving others, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Disabled American Veterans, Lifespan, the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, and at Bethany Church where he was a member for 43 years. In the words of a devoted niece, he exemplified all that is kind, generous, caring, and humorous in this world.