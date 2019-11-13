AUBURN — Roxanne (Chick) Woods, 60, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of John Chick and the late Mildred Morgan Chick. Roxanne was previously employed for 10 years by Emcom Inc. in Auburn as a circuit board assembler. She loved spending time at home and especially enjoyed watching old classics on the television. Roxanne cherished the time spent with her family and friends. She loved cats and especially adored her favorite feline companion, Pepper.
She is survived by her father, John Chick; a daughter, Tabitha Hall; six grandchildren, Justin Hall-Harmon, Joseph Hall, Erick and Lee Jewell, Gage and Kimberly Harrington; a brother, Edward (Penny) Chick; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her mother, Roxanne was predeceased by a daughter, Sarina Hall, and a sister, Tracy.
Roxanne has decided to unselfishly donate her body to medical research to try to help extend the lives of others.
There are no services or calling hours at this time due to her wishes.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
