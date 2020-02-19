AUBURN — Russell A. Bunnell, 62, of Auburn, died unexpectedly on Feb. 17, 2020, at home.

Russell was born on Nov. 18, 1957, the son of Wesley and Anne Sawicki Bunnell. He had retired in 2010 from the Chrysler Corporation where he had been employed for more than 30 years. As an avid outdoorsman, Russell enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia L. Bunnell, of Auburn; their three children, William T. Bunnell (Brittany), of Auburn, Allison M. Bunnell, of Auburn, and Joshua R. Bunnell, of Auburn; a grandson, Aiden T. Bunnell; his mother, Anne Bunnell, of Auburn; siblings, Lynn M. Wolanin, of Amsted, Conn., Scott W. Bunnell (JoAnn), of Auburn, and Peter T. Bunnell (Jeanne), of Scipio; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

