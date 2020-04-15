SYRACUSE — Ruth Ann (Vieira) Wood, 80, of Moravia passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, following a short illness.
Always proud of her Portuguese heritage, she was lovingly known to her grandchildren as Vavoa and great-grandchildren as VisAvoa.
Ruth was born on May 10, 1939, in New Bedford, Mass., the daughter of Albert and Hilda Vieira. She enjoyed her childhood with her Mendoza and Marks family cousins and spent much quality time with her aunts, uncles and friends on Cape Cod.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Stuart Wood Sr.
She is survived by a brother, Al (Kim) Vieira, of Endwell, N.Y.; six children: Diane (Jerry) Nachtrieb, of Homer; Stuart (Carol) Wood Jr., Daniel Wood and Mark (Lynette) Wood, of Moravia; Alan (Kim) Wood, of Cottage Grove, Wis. and Joanne (Bill) Badman, of Moravia.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Scott (Johanna) Wood, Colleen (Wayne) Weibel, Sarah Nachtrieb (Ryan Perry), Kristin (Kregg) Schuster, Gregory (Heather) Wood, Tony Wood, Rachel (James) Hull, Jaymi Kelley, Jacob (Molly) Wood, Jarad Kelley, Hannah Wood, Cara Wood; and 12 great grandchildren — Rosalyn, Tony, Tyler, Brady, Autumn, Jacob, Faye, Isabelle, Caleb, Evan, Jacqlyn and Arlo.
Ruth was also loved by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She admired her family and friends and was always there to celebrate their accomplishments. And while her very large family and her deep Catholic faith always came first, she was a leader who touched so many others outside of her family with love, kindness and compassion.
She was a devoted parishioner of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Moravia, where she served as a member of the Parish Council and was a CCD teacher and director for 30 years.
She was employed by Moravia Central School for 29 years in the reading department and maintained positive relationships with so many of her students as they grew into adults.
She never turned away an opportunity to help the community. She was a Brownie leader, after being a decorated Girl Scout herself. She was also a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)/KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly).
And when her children were young, she founded the Blue Devil Club, a civil group that served the community's needs, putting on plays at local nursing homes and raising money for the Four Town First Aid Squad, among other projects.
While community members will remember her leadership and generosity, her family will also remember her many talents. She was a skilled artist and an accomplished seamstress. The serapes and vests she designed for her children during their horseback riding years were award winners.
Her "Vavoa cookies" and baked goods were appreciated by family and friends in the community. And holiday meals and family gatherings at her house were epic and among the highlights of any year. She was also the most organized person you'd ever meet.
Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Aurora, Four Town First Aid Squad, Powers Library Moravia or a charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.