Ruth Ann (Vieira) Wood

She admired her family and friends and was always there to celebrate their accomplishments. And while her very large family and her deep Catholic faith always came first, she was a leader who touched so many others outside of her family with love, kindness and compassion.

She was a devoted parishioner of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Moravia, where she served as a member of the Parish Council and was a CCD teacher and director for 30 years.

She was employed by Moravia Central School for 29 years in the reading department and maintained positive relationships with so many of her students as they grew into adults.

She never turned away an opportunity to help the community. She was a Brownie leader, after being a decorated Girl Scout herself. She was also a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)/KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly).

And when her children were young, she founded the Blue Devil Club, a civil group that served the community's needs, putting on plays at local nursing homes and raising money for the Four Town First Aid Squad, among other projects.