Ruth Jean Schell

AUBURN — Ruth Jean Schell, 94, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Jean was born on June 4, 1925 to the late Frank and Ruth Dempsey Schell. Jean was a longtime resident of Auburn and telephone operator for New York Telephone for more than 30 years. She was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church, loved to travel and enjoy the theater. She will be greatly missed for her warm and kind heart and fun sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her sister, Mary Schell, and pet cat, Velvet.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, consider a gift in Jean's memory to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 10 S. Lewis St., Auburn, NY 13021 or the Auburn Rescue Mission, 51 Merriman St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Service information

Dec 2
Funeral Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:00AM
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
