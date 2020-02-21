Ruth Kunkel
MONTEZUMA — Ruth Kunkel, 91, of Montezuma, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was the daughter of the late Wesley and Sarah Stahl Decker. Ruth was a loving and caring person. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and bird watching.

She is survived by her daughter, Ida; brothers, Charles Decker and his wife, Nancy, of Montezuma, and David Decker, of Tennessee; sisters, Eva Hutching, of Auburn, and Elizabeth Sholes, of Jordan; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her sister Barbara Seigmyre; and two brothers, William and Howard Decker.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be in the spring in Crusoe Cemetery.

