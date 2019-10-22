MORAVIA — Ruth May Badman Dann, 91, passed away at Northwoods Rehab and Nursing Home, Moravia, on Oct. 19, 2019.
Ruth was born Aug. 23, 1928 in Locke, N.Y. Ruth was a life resident of the Moravia area and a daughter of the late Leslie and Hazel Masdan Badman. Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Moravia Central School and married Ervin Dann on Nov. 12, 1949 in New Hope, N.Y.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ervin Dann in 1996, and her brother, Kenneth Badman in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Marjorie Dann and Carolyn Dann; one son, Gordon Dann; four grandchildren, granddaughter, Michelle (Jeffrey) Cuddeback and their children, Sarah Cuddeback and Matthew Cuddeback; granddaughter, Janelle Coolbaugh with fiancé, Donald Kilbourne and their children, Haylee Kilbourne and Tyler Kilbourne and Janelle’s daughter, Patience Sheppard; grandson, Michael (Harmony) Coolbaugh and their children, Riley Martin, Alexia Coolbaugh, Alivia Coolbaugh, and Brayden Coolbaugh; grandson, Erik (Katelynn) Rogers and their children, Izabella Rogers and Alexander Rogers. Ruth is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Arlene Murphy and Donna Dann; former sister-in-law, Betty Dann; brother-in-law, James (Leann) Dann, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New Hope Rural Cemetery, Route 41A, New Hope, NY. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Four Town First Aid or the Moravia Volunteer Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.