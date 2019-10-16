VENICE CENTER — Ruth O. Palmer, 79, of Venice Center, passed away Oct. 13, 2019.
Mrs. Palmer was born Oct. 16, 1939 in Seneca Falls, a daughter of the late Clinton and Alice (Crippen) Shannon. She was a devoted wife and homemaker, and assisted her husband in operating their family farm. Ruth was a member of the Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, and she loved working on puzzle books.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gordon L. Palmer; her three children, Bernice Palmer and Daniel Palmer, both of Venice Center, and Alton Palmer (Lisa), of Michigan; a niece, Priscilla English; nephews, James and Richard Everhart; several other nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Marge Shannon.
She was predeceased by her sister, Pearl Everhart, and by her brothers, Albert and Alton Shannon.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 58 Prospect St., Auburn. Private interment will be in Genoa Rural Cemetery.
