Ryan Mathew Tratt
July 10, 2020
AUBURN — Ryan Mathew Tratt, your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Our little angel Ryan Mathew Tratt passed away unexpectedly at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse, NY, in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020. From his first moments of life, he touched our hearts, leaving immeasurable memories for a lifetime. Ryan is our guardian angel watching over our family.
Ryan is deeply loved and missed by his parents Allen "AJ" and Molly (Benson) Tratt, of Auburn; a part of us died the day you left until we meet again.
Ryan's Siblings loved him from the start as he made everlasting memories in their hearts: Allen Tratt Jr., Alena Tratt, Andrea Tratt, Juliana Tratt.
Grandparents: Sherry (Bower) and Karl Wilson; Thane and Audrey (Aloi) Benson; Edward G. Tratt Jr. and great-grandmother, LeGrace Benson.
Ryan is predeceased by his grandmother, Mary (Simmons) Tratt.
Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.
