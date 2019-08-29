PORT BYRON — Sally H. Cook, born Feb. 18, 1933 in Ithaca, N.Y., died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on Aug. 27, 2019, at the age of 86.
Sally was a graduate of Candor High School and Buffalo University with a degree in dental hygiene. For more than 20 years Sally was a librarian at the Seymour Public Library in Auburn. In her free time, Sally enjoyed sitting down with a good book or working in her garden. Sally’s favorite pastime was taking her dog for walks around town and catching up with her neighbors.
Sally is survived by her three children, Joseph Cook, Anne Locke, and Edward Cook; and her five grandchildren.
Sally was predeceased by her husband, Carl P. Cook.
If you would like to pay your respects to Sally, calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. A funeral service will follow at 1:15 p.m.
The family requests that instead of sending flowers, donations be made in Sally’s name to the ASPCA or Seymour Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.