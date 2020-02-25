Sally R. Corcoran
AUBURN — Sally R. Corcoran, 82, of Auburn, formerly of Groton and Locke, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Cortland Park Care Center.

Mrs. Corcoran was born March 6, 1937 in Oneida, N.Y., the daughter of the late Neil and Marian (Bowman) Reeve. Sally had received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the State University College at Cortland and had enjoyed a 37-year career as “the kindergarten teacher in Room 1” at the Groton Elementary School. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Auburn and was the church’s past wedding coordinator. She was a prior communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Groton.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John A. (Jack) Corcoran; her children, Thomas, of Penfield, Susan Yaman (David), of Cortland, Timothy (Heidi), of Groton, and Jeffrey (Mary), of Penfield; 11 grandchildren, Michael Stevens (Linsey), Caitlyn Stevens, Alex Stevens, Mackenzie Corcoran, Macy Corcoran, Abby Corcoran, Riley Corcoran, Alexa Corcoran, and Jamie (Valentina), Emily and Molly Yaman; her great-grandchildren, Eleanor Stevens, Max Stark and Mateo Yaman; a brother, Richard Reeve (Jane), of Sylvan Beach; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in St. Anthony’s Church in Groton. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton.

