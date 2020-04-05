AUBURN — Salvatore “Sam” Cuzzolino, 102, the husband of the late Nicoletta Rinella Cuzzolino, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
A life resident of Auburn, Sam retired from the Columbian Rope Company after 45 years of service. He was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Saint Francis Church, where he assisted in building the existing church and shrine. He was also a faithful member of their Holy Name Society. Sam enjoyed fishing and was a wonderful cook, often sharing his recipes with family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Betty Cuzzolino and Judy Farrington; grandchildren, Dawn Baccari (Ron), Sheri Farrington, Kristi Westcott (Jeff), Robert and David Farrington; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Nicolette, Michael, Aurora, Emily, Ethan, and Anthony; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to Nicoletta, his wife of 53 years, and his parents, Rosario and Maria Amore Cuzzolino, Sam was predeceased by a sister, Philomena Salata; brother-in-law, Peter Rinella (Florence); and sister-in-law, Marie Marconi.
Sam's favorite expression was: “You do the best you can with what you got.”
The family wishes to thank Carol, Stephanie, Alex, Helga, and Sue for the extraordinary care given to Sam and also to Paolo Saltarello for stopping by to cut Sam's hair.
Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced.
Contributions may be made to the Franciscan Mission Associates, 274-280 West Lincoln Ave., P.O. Box 598, Mt. Vernon, NY 10551.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
