AUBURN — Salvatore (Sam) Francis Basile, 91, of Auburn, died on Aug. 30, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
He was predeceased by his parents, Sebastian and Josephine (Franchina) Basile; his sister, Teresa Basile Morris; his brother, Anthony; his daughter, Annette Lutz, and his grandsons, Matthew Basile, Andrew and Wesley Bunnell.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Teresa Calarco Basile, of Auburn; his nine children, Salvatore (Tom Ager) Kingston-Basile, of Syracuse, Marie (Stanley) Surowiec, of Fort Mill, S.C., Michael (Gloria), of Constantia, Josephine (Donald) Newkirk, of Auburn, Carol Krider, of Painesville, Ohio, Elizabeth (Joseph) Piwinski, of Auburn, Jeanne (Peter) Bunnell, of Scipio Center, Carmella (John) Dixon, of Auburn, and Francis (Mary Jane), of Seneca Falls; 24 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Basile graduated from East High School, Auburn, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He saw action in the Pacific Theater during World War II and during the Korean Conflict. Following the war, he spent many years as an active member of the Cayuga County Civil Defense. He retired from Red Star Express Lines as a diesel mechanic in 1989 after 43 years. Sam loved spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. He was a master wood craftsman who enjoyed building clocks and assembling and flying model airplanes.
Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Friday with services to immediately follow at noon, all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
