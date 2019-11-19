AUBURN — Samuel C. Cox Jr., of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Mr. Cox was born in Topeka, Kan., on April 12, 1954 to the late Samuel C. Cox Sr. and Shirley Fleming Cox. He was formerly employed by TRW as an assembly manager.
Sam is survived by his children, Adam Cox, Carton Cox, Bradlee Cox, and Jordan Cox with Gabriella DeMario; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Mercedes, Alexis, Aviella, Jake Jr., and Paisley; siblings, Joseph Cox and Sue Partin; and his good friends, Dave and Lynn Balian.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. The family requests that you bring photos to share of Samuel.
Donations may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or Disabled American Veterans c/o Veterans Administration Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210.
