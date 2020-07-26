Samuel J. Fricano

After graduation from the Eastman School of Music in 1955, Mr. Fricano joined the U.S. Army Field Band in Washington, DC and played solo trumpet for five years. He left the band to attend the U.S. Army Element, Naval School of Music. He was appointed Warrant Officer Bandmaster in 1961 and was Leader of the 101st Airborne Division Band at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the 1st Calvary Division Band in Korea before returning to the U.S. Army Field Band as Associate Bandmaster in 1964. He served as Executive Officer and Associate Conductor from 1966 to 1974, and was Commander and Conductor from 1974 until his retirement from the Army in the grade of Major in June 1979. During his military career, Fricano performed thousands of concerts in all 50 states as well as in 26 countries.