SKANEATELES — Samuel Lonzo Hall Jr. quietly passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Born April 1932 in Harriman, Tenn., he was the son of the late Samuel Lonzo Hall Sr. and Audera Judd Hall. Sam was also known to family and friends in Tennessee as “Doc” and “Jr” and graduated from County High School in 1951. From there, Sam joined the Navy in September 1951, where he met the love of his life, Julia (Judy) Loperfido. He served eight years in the Navy, earning the National Defense Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Sam’s most significant duty assignment was with the U.S. Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan upon the U.S.S. Kirpatrick.
While in the service, he and Judy were married, and upon being honorably discharged in 1959, they moved to Skaneateles to live the rest of their lives in the family home. Sam then was hired by the NYS Correctional Services, beginning at Sing Sing Prison and spending the remainder of his career at Auburn prison, Auburn, N.Y. He was also involved with the Mottville Fire Department for many years.
Sam will be fondly remembered for camping and fishing with his family, especially his grandchildren, singing Johnny Cash songs and watching John Wayne movies.
He was predeceased by his wife, Judy in 1998, and siblings, Ruth, Lester, Aubrey, and Harvey.
You have free articles remaining.
Sam is survived by his children, Joyce Hall, Carol (Mark) Speach, Tim Hall, and Todd Hall; four adored grandchildren, Kate (Nick) Sambuco, Nick (Christina) Speach, Cassie (Tyler) Dufford, and Zachary Hall; nine beloved great-grandchildren, Cole, Eva, and Luca Sambuco, Jimmy and Vicki Speach, and Maya, Sam, Anna, and Jenny Dufford. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Jo Murray, of Tennessee, and Maude Taylor, of Texas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Robert Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles. Following the service, burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your local volunteer fire department, S.P.C.A., or your veteran’s association.
Arrangements are with Robert Gray Funeral Home, 49 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY.
To send condolences, please visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.