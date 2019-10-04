AUBURN — Samuel “Sam” M. Schlear, passed away on his 70th birthday, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Loretto Nursing Home in Syracuse.
He was born in Lake Milton, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel and Josephine Schlear and had resided most of his life in the Auburn area. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Sam retired from Alco and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Theresa (Jay) Evans, of Syracuse, and Maryann Wellman, of Ohio; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Dora.
A private service will be held on Monday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial with military honors will follow up in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Schlear as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.