{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Samuel “Sam” M. Schlear, passed away on his 70th birthday, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Loretto Nursing Home in Syracuse.

He was born in Lake Milton, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel and Josephine Schlear and had resided most of his life in the Auburn area. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Sam retired from Alco and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his loving sisters, Theresa (Jay) Evans, of Syracuse, and Maryann Wellman, of Ohio; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Dora.

A private service will be held on Monday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial with military honors will follow up in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Schlear as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments