Sandra A. Mitchell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Sandra "Sandy" A. Mitchell, 73, of Charles Street, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sandy was born in Auburn, the adopted daughter of the late Dominick and Angelina DeChick Cascianello and stepdaughter of the late Luke Spinelli. Sandy worked many years at the Auburn Wegmans. She loved being "out in the yard" and spending time with friends, family and especially her cherished grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert Mitchell, of Auburn; her sons, Robert Mitchell Jr. (Ginger), of Auburn, David Mitchell (Marcie), of Kenmore, N.Y. and stepson, John Mack (Sara), of Auburn; her stepsister, Anne Marie Spinelli, of Mattydale; her stepbrothers, Mark Spinelli, of Cicero, N.Y. and Boyce Spinelli (Cris), of Scotland, Conn.; her beloved grandchildren, Erin and Nolan Mitchell, of Kenmore, Emerson and Carly Mack, of Auburn, Madison Mack, of Myakka City, Fla., Leah Petrosino, of West Babylon, N.Y. and Lindsay Ward (Justin), of Lodi.

She is also survived by special cousins, Vickey Brown, of Fairmount, N.Y. and Bonnie Boglione, of Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.: her sisters-in-law, Maryanne Mitchell Westover and Susan Mitchell Barbery, both of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Ward W. Mitchell (Kathy), Michael B. Mitchell, William D. Mitchell (Micki), all of Auburn; several cousins and nieces and nephews.