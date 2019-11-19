AURELIUS — Sandra L. Holbrook Soutar Schenck, 71, of Aurelius, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital after a 13 year battle of Leukemia.
Sandra and Paul just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary together on Nov. 13. She worked for Welch Allyn for 40 years finishing her career as a senior lamp technician. Sandra loved to travel and worry about her grandchildren and Paul.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Schenck; sons, Brad (Renee) Soutar, and Harold Soutar Jr.; daughter, Karen (Don) Hackett; stepsons, Brian (Diane) Schenck, and Andrew (Jeanne) Schenck; mother, Anna Holbrook (Frank Root); father-in-law, Roy Schenck; brothers, Gerald (Joan) Holbrook Jr., Bruce (Marty) Holbrook, Greg (Christine) Holbrook, Rodney (Martha) Holbrook, and Kevin Holbrook; sisters, Joanne Thomas, Brenda (Brian) Cook, and Kelly (Randy) Burrows; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; cats, Half Pint and Midnight.
Sandra was predeceased be her father, Gerald Holbrook Sr.; sister, Sue Woods; sister-in-law, Kathy Holbrook, and brother-in-law, Chester Thomas.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be in the spring in Oakridge Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Shiners Hospital, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or to the Aurelius Rescue Squad, 6320 Half Acre Road, Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Sandra L. Schenck.
A special thank you to Allison for going above and beyond the line of duty with her loving care.
