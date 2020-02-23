Sandra 'Sandy' M. Yahn-Wise

Sandy was born in Auburn on April 9, 1941, to the late Harold and Elsie Schwager Yahn. Sandy spent her childhood summers with her family on 7th and 8th lake in the Adirondacks where her love affair with nature began. Later on, there were summers on Owasco Lake with boating and water skiing. She graduated from West High School where her talent for art was evident and this later evolved into a passion for nature photography. That passion took her to Madagascar, Alaska, the Everglades, and to many National parks to photograph wildlife in their natural habitat. More recently she photographed the deer, fox, and birds in her backyard.

Sandy was blessed to have many friends. Her family would like to thank them all for enriching her life in so many ways. We wish that we could extend our heartfelt thanks individually to each of you but the paper is not big enough! Sandy’s Women’s Highland Golf league, her tennis league, and Carol Russell and Linda Leonard, and all the wonderful people who save animals daily at the SPCA, we thank you. Also a special thank-you to Jason Kelly, “Landscape Extraordinaire,” who was always at her beck and call to help with this project or that project in her landscape for which she was rightfully proud. His expertise and amazing work ethic were only surpassed by his kindness to our sister and aunt. And last but certainly not least, we would like to thank the Owasco Fire Department, the State Troopers, and White Chapel for their prompt response and the caring compassion that they gave to us.