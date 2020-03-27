Sandra (Swales) McCullum

AUBURN — Sandy (Swales) McCullum, of Auburn, passed away March 19, 2020, at age 64.

Proud mother of Melissa, Elizabeth (Michael), and Jillian; beloved grandmother of William. She is survived by uncle, George; aunt, Ivy; brothers, Stephen (Jing), Shawn (Lisa), and Scott; nephews, Jarret and Benjamin, and niece, Emma.

Sandy's working career was spent helping families and children. Sandy loved books, the ocean, and the music of Bob Dylan. She was notoriously camera-shy. Sandy will be dearly missed.

Memorial tributes to a charity of the donor's choice.

A private service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra McCullum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.