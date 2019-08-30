AUBURN — Sara L. (Wilmot) Hoskins passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Sara, 68, grew up in Auburn, and later raised her family in Niles. Sara was a kind, giving person, a wonderful mother, teacher, dancer, and had a love for children. Sara attended SUNY Brockport and then later received her master’s from SUNY Cortland in elementary education. Sara danced professionally with Syracuse Ballet and was a dance educator for more than 40 years in Weedsport, Moravia, and Skaneateles. She taught preschool, Headstart, UPK, and was a supporter for Arts in Education. Sara also enjoyed being the director of the Moravia Recreation Program. Sara was a special and selfless person, loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Sara is survived by her children, Jesse (Christine) Hoskins and Amalia (Billy) Richards; her grandchildren, Ty Miller, Stephan, Ivy and Joel Richards, Tommy Hoskins and Brian Avery; her siblings, John (Karen), Kurt (Linda), Kristen, Libby and Drew (Karen) Wilmot; 14 nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and nephews. Sara is also survived by her aunt, Muriel Dando, of Binghamton, N.Y.
Sara was predeceased by her mother, Helen Dando Wilmot.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 State Route 38A, Auburn. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow. There will be a reception after the service at church.
Donations in Sara’s memory may be made to the Playspace, ABC Cayuga, Inc., 63 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to donate online go to playspaceabc.com. “Our Mission is to enrich young lives.”
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.