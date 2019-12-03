AUBURN — Sarah Ann King (Sally), 92, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Sarah was born on Oct. 1, 1927 in Manhattan to John and Genevieve McKeon.
Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Thomas F. King, and son-in-law, Joseph Daloia.
One of 12 children, Sarah is survived by her sisters, Grace Morrison, Rose Dillon, Lillian Lucca, and Maryann Morassco, and brothers, Joseph McKeon and Dennis McKeon. She is also survived by her children, Patricia King (Roni), of Shelter Island, N.Y., Kathleen King (John Laing), of Rochester, N.Y., Eileen Daloia, of Auburn, Thomas King (Charrene), of Auburn, Theresa Mattioli (John), of Atlanta, Ga., Maryann King (Mathew Rice), of Boston, Mass., Ursula King (Blackford Middleton), of Nashville, Tenn., John King, of the Adirondacks, and Sarah Reinecker (Scott), of York, Pa.; 18 grandchildren, Nick, Katie, Olivia, Chris, Thomas, John, James, Marc, Genevieve, Kristen, Piper, Julia, Lilly, Ali, Max, Tim, Ella, and Grayson, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Sarah grew up in the Bronx. She met her husband, Tom while both were working at the Empire State Building and they moved to Auburn in 1965. She soon started volunteering at Sacred Heart Church. Later she worked at GE; as well as Cornell Cooperative Extension helping to enroll migrant workers’ children in school. With her children grown, she enrolled at Cayuga Community College, earning an A.A.S. in nursing, fulfilling a life-time dream. She worked as a registered nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital until her retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah was a long-time community advocate, volunteer, and organizer – a force to be reckoned with. She enjoyed going to Fleming Town Board meetings, serving on committees, and questioning everything. She helped establish the first family planning clinic in Auburn, keeping fliers in her purse to hand to young mothers in stores. She was an active opponent of fracking in New York state. She advocated for senior citizen causes and represented Cayuga County on the NY Statewide Senior Action Council. Sarah volunteered at Meals on Wheels, St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Sacred Heart Church, the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, and Genesee and Seward Elementary Schools; as well as many other volunteer organizations and fundraising activities. She often enjoyed line dancing, exercise class, bingo and Bunco at the Boyle Center. As Chair of the Melrose Seniors Travel Group she organized and participated in trips around the world well into her 80s. Sarah also donated to charitable causes and encouraged her children to do the same, in lieu of Christmas or birthday gifts.
Sarah will be most remembered by her family for “Camp Grandma.” For more than 30 years, her grandchildren would gather at her home on West Lake Road each summer to swim in Owasco Lake, sleep in the attic, explore the woods behind her house, and eat popsicles and ice cream from her overfilled freezer. She loved being part of their lives.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial and Remembrance to be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road, Auburn. It is with great joy that we invite you to join us for lunch at a reception following Mass at Sacred Heart Parish Hall to celebrate her life and work in this community that she loved so much. The family also welcomes those who may not be able to attend the Mass to join us at the reception.
We thank all of Sarah’s friends and neighbors for the companionship and help you gave our mother over the years. We thank the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living for the support and comfort they gave our mother over these last months.
In keeping with Sarah’s lifetime of dedication to charitable causes, her family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.