Sarah Lynn Gilmore

Sarah was born in Auburn and raised in Throop. She attended Dana L. West High School in Port Byron, graduating in 2006. She graduated from CCC and attended college at SUNY Geneseo, majoring in psychology. She was such a beautiful, kind, loving, and caring person. She made an everlasting impression on every person she ever met, with her unique personality and sense of humor. Sarah enjoyed wacky art and tattoos. She loved being Auntie Sarah, doing crafts, drawings, and playing games with her niece, Keelin. She enjoyed dressing up for Halloween, scaring people, and carving pumpkins as a family. She was an animal lover, caring for her three dogs, Whidget, Ginger, and Dude; and her cat, Bitsie. Sarah was the best daughter, sister, and friend one could ever hope for. She will be sadly missed by all.