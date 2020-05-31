AUBURN — Sarah Lynn Gilmore, 32, of Auburn, passed away on May 26, 2020.
Sarah was born in Auburn and raised in Throop. She attended Dana L. West High School in Port Byron, graduating in 2006. She graduated from CCC and attended college at SUNY Geneseo, majoring in psychology. She was such a beautiful, kind, loving, and caring person. She made an everlasting impression on every person she ever met, with her unique personality and sense of humor. Sarah enjoyed wacky art and tattoos. She loved being Auntie Sarah, doing crafts, drawings, and playing games with her niece, Keelin. She enjoyed dressing up for Halloween, scaring people, and carving pumpkins as a family. She was an animal lover, caring for her three dogs, Whidget, Ginger, and Dude; and her cat, Bitsie. Sarah was the best daughter, sister, and friend one could ever hope for. She will be sadly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving parents, Barb and Tom Gilmore, of Throop; brother, Craig Gilmore Sr.; sister-in-law, Leah Gilmore; niece, Keelin Gilmore; nephew, Craig Gilmore Jr.
There will be no calling hours for Sarah. Funeral services and burial will be private due to restrictions placed upon us during this time.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Sarah.
Arrangements are with the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.