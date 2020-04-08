× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CATO — Scott B. Miller, 59, of Cato, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home overlooking the place he loved most — Cross Lake.

Scott was born in Auburn, the son of the late John and Viola Miller. Scott is survived by his wife, Cindy Polmanteer Miller; daughter, Sara (Darin) Fellows; stepchildren, Jason (Alex) Hamilton and Joe Hamilton, two grandchildren, Logan and Piper; sisters, Kathy (David) Curtain, Anita Garner, Chris (Danny) Cox; brothers, Jack (Pat) Miller, Lonnie (Sue) Miller, Bruce (Dianne) Miller; several nieces and nephews; and his four fur babies.

Scott loved his fishing as the co-owner of Miller’s Master Baits and Tackle. He loved boating, riding around on his John Deere tractor, partying with family and friends and of course the Buffalo Bills. He was employed at Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep and has been in the car business for 41 years.

A celebration of life will be at a later date due to the current circumstances. A special thanks to all the first responders and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department.

In lieu of flowers, Scott would like donations to be made to the Trump 2020 Campaign or the American Heart Association. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit bushfuneralhomes.com

