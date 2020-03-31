MORAVIA — Shannon M. Vineyard, 43, of Jugg Street, Moravia, died after a short illness Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Shannon was born May 11, 1976, in Auburn, a daughter of Gary Frost and Roberta Westlake. She was a graduate of Port Byron High School and had been briefly employed with Channel 3 TV as an illustrator.

Shannon is survived by a daughter, Madeline Vineyard, of Cortland; father, Gary (Laura) Frost, of Moravia; mother, Roberta (Charles) Valentine, of Sodus; sister, Rebecca (Andrew) Danner, of Auburn; brother, Joseph Frost, of Fulton, and a few nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Jacob A.E. Vineyard in December 2018.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, P.O. Box #28, Moravia, NY 13118.

