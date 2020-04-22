× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORT BYRON — Sharon B. Stoneburg, 74, passed away April 18, 2020 unexpectedly in her home.

She was a lifelong resident of the Port Byron/Conquest area. She was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and to many more she was G-Ma. She enjoyed reading and was known to spend many hours at the library.

Sharon was an avid bowler and a huge supporter and fan of the youth sports leagues. She had a passion for crafting and craft fairs, as well as home projects with her family.

She was predeceased by her longtime love, Allen K. Stoneburg, and her parents, Carl and Phoebe Bowman; siblings, Reba Hardin, Ralph Bowman and Maxine Henry; and grandson, Timothy K. Stoneburg.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Joan Rooker; sons, Kevin and Sabrina Stoneburg, and Brian and Amy Stoneburg. She is also survived by grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Natalie, Ryan, Alexis and Jupiter; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Novalee and Kade; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held Saturday, April 25. She will be laid to rest in Conquest Cemetery, alongside her husband.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please send any donations to the Port Byron Library in honor of Sharon. Send condolences to audiounfuneralhome.com.

