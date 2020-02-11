WEEDSPORT — Sharon L. “Shooma” Dodier, 78, of Weedsport, passed peacefully at Matthew House on Feb. 8, 2020, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Dodier was born in Copenhagen, N.Y., on March 18, 1941, to the late James and Evelyn Lee Wilson. She was a 1959 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Sharon was previously employed by the Town of Elbridge and retired from the Town of Brutus as clerk to the assessor and court clerk. She was an avid Redskins football fan, and absolutely loved the 30 plus years she spent camping at River Forest Campgrounds in Weedsport. Camping gave her great joy and peace; she made many friendships there over the years, and of course had her Redskins flag flying at her campsite.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Cindy (George) Myers, of Weedsport; her nephews, Michael (Tammy) Harris, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Brian (Guadalupe) Dodier Harris, of Gloucester, Va.; her brother, James (Vivian) Wilson, of Elbridge; sister-in-law, Cindy Wilson, of Camillus; along with several special nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Gaston (Gus) Dodier; her longtime companion, Richard (Dick) White; her siblings, Kay Hosmer, Lee Wilson, Patricia Heath, and Stephen Wilson.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. (today) Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Elbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, Matthew House, or the Sennett Federated Church.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.