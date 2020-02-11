WEEDSPORT — Sharon L. “Shooma” Dodier, 78, of Weedsport, passed peacefully at Matthew House on Feb. 8, 2020, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Dodier was born in Copenhagen, N.Y., on March 18, 1941, to the late James and Evelyn Lee Wilson. She was a 1959 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Sharon was previously employed by the Town of Elbridge and retired from the Town of Brutus as clerk to the assessor and court clerk. She was an avid Redskins football fan, and absolutely loved the 30 plus years she spent camping at River Forest Campgrounds in Weedsport. Camping gave her great joy and peace; she made many friendships there over the years, and of course had her Redskins flag flying at her campsite.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Cindy (George) Myers, of Weedsport; her nephews, Michael (Tammy) Harris, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Brian (Guadalupe) Dodier Harris, of Gloucester, Va.; her brother, James (Vivian) Wilson, of Elbridge; sister-in-law, Cindy Wilson, of Camillus; along with several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Gaston (Gus) Dodier; her longtime companion, Richard (Dick) White; her siblings, Kay Hosmer, Lee Wilson, Patricia Heath, and Stephen Wilson.