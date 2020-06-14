× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORT BYRON — Sharon M. O’Connell, 73, of Port Byron, passed away June 10, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sharon was born in Auburn, on April 28, 1947, the daughter of James Francis and Mildred Northrup O’Connor. She was an avid collector of owl figures and memorabilia. Her great love in her life was her children and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Tina) O’Connell Jr., of Tully, N.Y., Michael O’Connell, of Auburn, Jeffrey (Brenda) O’Connell, of Dundee, and Timothy O’Connell, of Port Byron; brother, Peter O’Conner; sisters, Joan Boardway and Jean Conaughty; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas O’Connell Sr., on Sept. 9, 2014; and two siblings, Luella and James.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Hamilton Street, Weedsport, NY 13166.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.