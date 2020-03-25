AUBURN — Sharon M. Short, 58, passed away on March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.
Sharon was born and raised in Auburn. Sharon graduated from Auburn High School in 1980 and she had such a love for learning that she chose to enlist in the United States Navy to further her education. While enlisted, Sharon attended the prestigious A-School in San Diego and was also stationed yearly in Virginia, Iceland, and Diego García while having served honorably from 1981-1985. Sharon settled in Norfolk, Va. before returning to her hometown of Auburn, N.Y. She spent many years as a communicant of Saint Alphonsus Church and for 13 years was a volunteer at the rectory serving the parish priests. In later years Sharon returned to her family’s parish of Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Sacred Heart Society and the Altar Rosary Society.
Sharon leaves behind her “work” family at Generations Bank where she truly loved her job as a banker.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharon is survived by her loving, caring, selfless, and supportive mother, Joan Herbert Short; her brothers, Tom with his wife, Cristina, and Stephen with his wife, Janice, and sister, Joanne. Sharon also leaves behind her two cherished nieces, Valeria and Camila, her two God children; several cousins and special friends, Sue and Poppa whom she loved dearly.
Sharon was predeceased in 1985 and going home to be with her daughter, Karla Krystna; her dad, Thomas Short; grandparents; great-grandparents; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the pandemic, this Friday Sharon will be laid to rest with the calling hour and funeral for the immediate family only. We are very sorry for the inconvenience, but due to the circumstances we will have a celebration of Sharon's life at a later date.
At Sharon’s request, in lieu of flowers you may make contributions in Sharon's memory to be made to Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021.
All arrangements made through Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.