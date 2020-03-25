Sharon M. Short

Sharon was born and raised in Auburn. Sharon graduated from Auburn High School in 1980 and she had such a love for learning that she chose to enlist in the United States Navy to further her education. While enlisted, Sharon attended the prestigious A-School in San Diego and was also stationed yearly in Virginia, Iceland, and Diego García while having served honorably from 1981-1985. Sharon settled in Norfolk, Va. before returning to her hometown of Auburn, N.Y. She spent many years as a communicant of Saint Alphonsus Church and for 13 years was a volunteer at the rectory serving the parish priests. In later years Sharon returned to her family’s parish of Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Sacred Heart Society and the Altar Rosary Society.