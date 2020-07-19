× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharron M. Currier

July 16, 2020

UNION SPRINGS — Sharron M. Currier Lotz, of Union Springs, entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2020 after a long illness. Sharron was the daughter of the late Robert G. Currier of Auburn and the late Lillian M. Boyd Gumas Currier of Cayuga. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Viola Currier of Auburn and the stepdaughter of the late James Gumas of Auburn. She was also predeceased by the following grandparents: Percy and Lina Currier of Auburn, Bernard and Lillian Boyd, Murphy of Cayuga, and the late William Boyd of Washington D.C.

Sharron had been a singer since the age of 8 and a songwriter since the age of 14. Her song writing spanned the '60s to '90s in the genres of Folk, Rock & Roll, and Country. She wrote songs for Crown Music Co. of New York NY, Five Star Music Masters of Boston MA, and Songwriter Associates of New York N.Y. and won an award for a song she wrote about her son.

Sharron also loved arts and crafts and created "Shar's Gifts" where she worked with wood burning and decoupage, made satin jewelry boxes, and designed unique articles of jewelry. She was even a featured creator on one of the home shopping networks where she won a contest and had three of her pieces produced for mass distribution.