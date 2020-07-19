Sharron M. Currier
July 16, 2020
UNION SPRINGS — Sharron M. Currier Lotz, of Union Springs, entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2020 after a long illness. Sharron was the daughter of the late Robert G. Currier of Auburn and the late Lillian M. Boyd Gumas Currier of Cayuga. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Viola Currier of Auburn and the stepdaughter of the late James Gumas of Auburn. She was also predeceased by the following grandparents: Percy and Lina Currier of Auburn, Bernard and Lillian Boyd, Murphy of Cayuga, and the late William Boyd of Washington D.C.
Sharron had been a singer since the age of 8 and a songwriter since the age of 14. Her song writing spanned the '60s to '90s in the genres of Folk, Rock & Roll, and Country. She wrote songs for Crown Music Co. of New York NY, Five Star Music Masters of Boston MA, and Songwriter Associates of New York N.Y. and won an award for a song she wrote about her son.
Sharron also loved arts and crafts and created "Shar's Gifts" where she worked with wood burning and decoupage, made satin jewelry boxes, and designed unique articles of jewelry. She was even a featured creator on one of the home shopping networks where she won a contest and had three of her pieces produced for mass distribution.
Sharron was also known for her great care of injured and abandoned wildlife as she raised to health many animals including birds, squirrels, and rabbits.
Sharron was an employee of SL Auburn Inc. (Auburn Spark Plug Co.) for 25 years until its closure in 1997.
Sharron is survived by her son, Dr. Shane Lotz and his wife Dr. Janis Girt of Marcellus N.Y. and their children Violet Lotz and Willow Lotz; her brother Michael J. Currier and his wife Donna of Auburn N.Y.; her nephew Michael B. Currier of Auburn; and her niece Shantelle Currier of Auburn.
Sharron was a descendant of the late Captain Fredrick Lyon who owned and operated a gypsum quarry and lumber yard in Cayuga N.Y. in the late 1800s. Captain Lyon was a cousin to T. D. Wilcox, commander of the steamboat known as the Frontenac.
The family would like to thank all the dedicated and courageous helpers, care givers, and healthcare workers who were there for Sharron when she needed them. Our gratitude is immeasurable. She appreciated you very much. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday July 23, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
