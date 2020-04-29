× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Shawn J. Lee, 33, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Shawn was born in Syracuse on Dec. 3, 1986 to Rodney and Tammy (Davenport) Lee. He graduated from Cato-Meridian High School and was employed at Currier Plastics in Auburn. Shawn enjoyed spending time with his daughter and family.

He is survived by his parents, Rodney and Tammy, of Cato; his daughter, Madeline; his brother, Austin, of Weedsport; and sister, Toni (Zakary Kazanivsky), of Auburn.

Shawn is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Janice Lee, of Cato; his maternal grandparents, Deborah Partin, of Auburn and Dale (Beatrice) Davenport, of Cato; his great-aunt, Corien Davenport, of Cato; his nephew, Braxton Kazanivsky; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his great uncle, William Davenport.

Services will be privately held at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Cato due to the coronavirus pandemic. Burial will follow at the Cato Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Tammy Lee for a savings account set up for Shawn’s daughter, Madeline. Please mail donations to 10742 Jordan Road, Jordan, N.Y., 13080.

