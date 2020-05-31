× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SENNETT — Shirley A. Nesci Napoli, 84, formerly of Parkwood Lane, Sennett, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in SUNY Upstate Hospital.

Shirley was the widow of the former State Police officer, Fred Napoli and they were both communicants of St. Alphonsus Church.

Shirley was a devoted housewife and mother. She spent many years of her life caring for her daughter, Maria, who passed away in 2005. She enjoyed her time at the family cottage; as well as boating in Fairhaven, N.Y. She enjoyed music and found happiness in following her son-in-law, Bill Barlow’s band, as they performed throughout central New York. She also derived a great deal of joy caring for her grand-doggie, Addie, and her grand-cat, Baby Cakes.

Mrs. Napoli is survived by her daughter, Catherine Barlow (William), of Sennett; three grandchildren, Michael, Adam, and Matthew Barlow; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Fred, and her precious daughter, Maria, Shirley was predeceased by a brother, James Nesci.

Due to the current viral restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Shirley will be entombed in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum at a date to be determined in the future.