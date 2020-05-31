Shirley A. Nesci Napoli
0 entries

Shirley A. Nesci Napoli

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley A. Nesci Napoli

SENNETT — Shirley A. Nesci Napoli, 84, formerly of Parkwood Lane, Sennett, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in SUNY Upstate Hospital.

Shirley was the widow of the former State Police officer, Fred Napoli and they were both communicants of St. Alphonsus Church.

Shirley was a devoted housewife and mother. She spent many years of her life caring for her daughter, Maria, who passed away in 2005. She enjoyed her time at the family cottage; as well as boating in Fairhaven, N.Y. She enjoyed music and found happiness in following her son-in-law, Bill Barlow’s band, as they performed throughout central New York. She also derived a great deal of joy caring for her grand-doggie, Addie, and her grand-cat, Baby Cakes.

Mrs. Napoli is survived by her daughter, Catherine Barlow (William), of Sennett; three grandchildren, Michael, Adam, and Matthew Barlow; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Fred, and her precious daughter, Maria, Shirley was predeceased by a brother, James Nesci.

Due to the current viral restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Shirley will be entombed in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum at a date to be determined in the future.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

Shirley was the epitome of a caring parent, who never failed to bring a smile to those who saw her with her family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Napoli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News