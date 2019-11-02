{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley A. Thurston

SAVANNAH — Shirley A. Thurston, 86, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Florence Spillane; and sister, Patricia Jackson.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock, of Webster, and Sheila (John) Murphy, of Newark; grandchildren, Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, and Colin Murphy; sister, Sally Smart, of Savannah; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1583 Grand Ave., Savannah, NY 13146. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Altar & Rosary Society of St Patrick’s, P.O. Box, Savannah, NY 13146.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.

