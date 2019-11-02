SAVANNAH — Shirley A. Thurston, 86, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Florence Spillane; and sister, Patricia Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock, of Webster, and Sheila (John) Murphy, of Newark; grandchildren, Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, and Colin Murphy; sister, Sally Smart, of Savannah; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1583 Grand Ave., Savannah, NY 13146. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Altar & Rosary Society of St Patrick’s, P.O. Box, Savannah, NY 13146.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.