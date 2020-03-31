WEEDSPORT — Shirley Ann Davis, 81, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully at home with her family and her cherished dog, Susie by her side on the afternoon of Friday, March 27, 2020.

Shirley was born on Jan. 15, 1939, to Milton George David and Edna Louise Bush.

Shirley married the late Henry L. Davis on July 30, 1960, and they were married for almost 54 years at the time of his passing. Together they built a home in Weedsport where they raised two children and enjoyed visits from their six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Shirley was very proud of her work ethic and spent many years employed at Dunn & McCarthy before going to work at Welch Allyn from which she retired in 1999.

Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband and son, Henry L. Davis Sr. and Henry L. Davis Jr.; as well as her brother, James David, and sisters, Linda Jones and Sandra Ostrander.