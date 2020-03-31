WEEDSPORT — Shirley Ann Davis, 81, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully at home with her family and her cherished dog, Susie by her side on the afternoon of Friday, March 27, 2020.
Shirley was born on Jan. 15, 1939, to Milton George David and Edna Louise Bush.
Shirley married the late Henry L. Davis on July 30, 1960, and they were married for almost 54 years at the time of his passing. Together they built a home in Weedsport where they raised two children and enjoyed visits from their six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Shirley was very proud of her work ethic and spent many years employed at Dunn & McCarthy before going to work at Welch Allyn from which she retired in 1999.
You have free articles remaining.
Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband and son, Henry L. Davis Sr. and Henry L. Davis Jr.; as well as her brother, James David, and sisters, Linda Jones and Sandra Ostrander.
She is survived by her daughter, Irene M. Howe, of Weedsport, and her grandchildren, Marie (Melvin) Cooper, of Fulton, John (Megan Nightengale) Case, of Auburn, Douglas (Erica) Cardinale, of Cato, Melinda (Matthew) Gebo, of Port Byron, Andrew (Stacey Dorchester) Cardinale, of Weedsport, and Skylar E. Davis, of Cato; as well as her daughter-in-law, Catherine Davis. She leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren and was looking forward to twins due in July. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Patti David, of Auburn; her brother, Milton (Louella) David, of Weedsport; as well as her sisters-in-law, Patricia David, of Auburn, and Helen Davies, of Port Byron.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, there will be no services. The family with gather at a later time to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider donating to one of these organizations in her honor Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021; Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021; Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, P.O. Box 187, Warners, NY 13164.
Arrangements are with Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.