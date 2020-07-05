Shirley Ann ( Guzalak) Peed

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles Atkins and Anna Walaski. Shirley drove bus for more than 20 years, for First Student Bus Services, retiring in 2016. Shirley enjoyed an occasional garage sale or trip to one of our local casinos. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially liked the Friday breakfasts with her girlfriends. Shirley was one of the most kind hearted and personable woman that you would have ever met. Her beautiful, warming smile and tender ways will forever be treasured in the hearts of those that were fortunate to get to know this special woman.