Shirley Ann ( Guzalak) Peed, 77, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020 at the Matthew House.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles Atkins and Anna Walaski. Shirley drove bus for more than 20 years, for First Student Bus Services, retiring in 2016. Shirley enjoyed an occasional garage sale or trip to one of our local casinos. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially liked the Friday breakfasts with her girlfriends. Shirley was one of the most kind hearted and personable woman that you would have ever met. Her beautiful, warming smile and tender ways will forever be treasured in the hearts of those that were fortunate to get to know this special woman.
She is survived by her loving children, Peter ( Valerie) Peed of FL., Shelia Gable of GA., and Lisa Curry of Auburn; grandchildren, Joshua ( Nikki) Baylor, Jeffrey Van Liew, Amanda Curry, Jonathan ( Shauna) Curry; five great-grandchildren Ryan, Eli, Izabella, Ayen, Carter; as well as several other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Bernice, in 2003.
A private service and burial will be held next week at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
