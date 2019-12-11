FELLSMERE, Fla. — Shirley Ann Mekeel Noble went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Dec. 5, 2019.
Shirley was born on June 11, 1929 in Sherwood, N.Y., to her parents Frank R. Mekeel and Agnes Mekeel. Shirley went on to enjoy a career as a registered nurse for more than 60 years, after graduating from Union Springs High School and Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing. She started her career working for the Cayuga County Health Department as a visiting nurse. Many of her early days as a nurse she had to travel the rural countryside of upstate New York, providing healthcare services. Later in her career she took a job at the Auburn Correctional Facility as head of nursing.
During her years of working she met and married the love of her life, Frank “Joseph” Noble. They remained married for 59 years. Shirley had to balance her devotion to her career, with the love and devotion to raising a family and helping run a dairy farm in upstate New York. Many summer’s days, after a full day of work at the Auburn Correctional Facility, Shirley could be seen driving her favorite John Deere tractor bailing hay before an impending rainstorm. She continued her nursing career after moving to Florida, working in the in-home health care field.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Frank and Agnes Mekeel, and loving husband, Joseph Noble.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her three children, Ronald Noble (wife, Ella), Tresa Noble, and Christopher Noble; sisters, Marilyn Ramsden, and Sally Clarry; nephews, Randy Clarry (wife, Deb), David Wright (wife, Deb), Dick Noble, and Bill Noble; and grandsons, Brandon Noble, David Noble, and Collin Noble. Also she is survived by two special longtime family friends, Debra Lee and Linda Lee.
A gathering for a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice of Indian River County, Florida at https://www.vnatc.com/, or your local hospice organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.