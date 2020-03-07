THROOP — Shirley Anne Morgan died peacefully Feb. 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 31, 1931, Shirley Anne Coyne and was happily married to Henry “Dula” Morgan for 71 years. Residing in the town of Throop for many years in the home they built together. Shirley’s quiet strength and love of family was an inspiration to all who knew her! She will be greatly missed by the family who loved and adored her.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Roger Coyne and Helen Guarino; a sister, Sister Margaret Coyne; and great-grandson, Trevor Gillmore.
Shirley is survived by her seven children, David (Joanne), Donald (Deborah), Kathy (Steve) Gillmore, Patricia Hinman (Greg Martin), Darlene (Frank) Kimak, Dennis (Jodie), and Michele Morgan; 16 grandchildren, Rebecca, David, Cheryl, Dustin, Douglas, Shannon, Patrick, Joshua, Jeremy, Jason, Alex, Nick, Morgan, Mitchell, Maverick, and Marcus; 21 great-grandchildren, Bethane, Hunter, and Ellyson, Drew, Lucy, and Charley, Fiona and Stephen, Jack and Henry, Sean and Noah, Julia and William, Ivy and Isla, Kayleigh, Mae and Riley, Melody and Axel.
Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org.
