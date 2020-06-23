× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shirley B. Smith

June 21, 2020

OWASCO — Shirley B. Smith, 90, of Owasco, passed away peacefully at her home on Owasco Lake on Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Father's Day) joining her recently deceased husband of 70 years. Shirley was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late William Burke and Clairabell Emlaw. Mrs. Smith retired as Director of Auburn Community Residence where she dedicated her professional career to caring for those with special needs. She was loved by the residents who often referred to her as Mommy.

She took great pride in being a high school cheerleader for East High. As a Mom she provided unconditional love to her family and continued as their biggest cheerleader in both sports and life. She would never miss one of their games and was known by all for her loud rally cheer.

Shirley will always be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her sparkling green eyes, beautiful smile and active imagination when caring for and playing with the young ones.

Shirley was lovingly cared for in her final days at home by her family with special attention from her beloved granddaughters, nurse Molly Smith and therapist Lily Nelson.